MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The state’s Attorney General is seeking state custody of eight pit bulls that were believed to have been involved in a multi-state illegal dog fighting ring.
The dogs were seized in a raid of a Meriden property at 109 Britannia St. back on July 31.
In addition to the dogs, which were found in cages in the backyard, Connecticut State Police found “a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring and a turf square stained with suspected dried animal blood. Police also seized leashes, hanging ropes designed to strengthen dogs’ jaws and neck muscles to improve biting, dog treadmills, a bicycle and attached harness designed to force dogs to run, “break stick” knives to force dogs’ jaws to open after bites, a whip, electronic animal scales, electric collars, and weighted vests.”
Officials said the dogs appear to be between 1 and 5 years old, and are physically healthy. Two of them had healed scars that are consistent with dog fighting.
Also, a state animal control officer determined two dogs were too aggressive to be safely removed and returned to their kennels for a complete examination, a press release said.
“Dog fighting is cruel and illegal. These pit bulls were viciously abused and conditioned to be aggressive and violent fighters. A multistate police investigation is ongoing and those responsible for these heinous crimes will be held to justice. We are moving today for permanent state custody to ensure the safe care of the abused dogs,” said Attorney General William Tong.
The dogs are currently in state police custody amid an ongoing investigation into the dog fighting ring.
Tong is seeking to place the dogs under permanent custody of the Dept. of Agriculture.
“Dog fighting is a despicable illegal underground activity with negative ramifications for the domestic animals subjected to this abuse,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We encourage anyone who suspects such an activity of taking place to report it to the proper authorities to ensure the health and safety of the animals.”
(1) comment
POOR dogs ! Throw the book at those jerks !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.