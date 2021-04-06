WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Fire ripped through a home in Willimantic early Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 1:50 a.m. as a porch fire on North Street.
"Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the house on fire," said Chief Marc Scrivener, Willimantic Fire Department.
A house next door also started to burn.
The fire grew to a third alarm, which led to mutual aid resources.
"It took us a good solid 2 hours to bring it under control," Scrivener said. "Everyone put in 110 percent. Frankly, we used up everybody over the course of the 2 hours."
The chief said eight people live in the home. One had to be woken up by firefighters, but all of them safely escaped.
"There are no injuries among residents or firefighters that we're aware of," Scrivener said.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
