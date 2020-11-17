NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Eight restaurants have now been closed in New Haven for now following coronavirus safety guidelines.
According to the city, a number of the closures were due to videos that showed blatant violations of social distancing and mask guidelines.
The following businesses were temporarily shut down by the city:
- 50 Fitch- COVID-19 Related Based on Complaints and Observation, Plan of Correction Approval (9/1/2020))
- Middletown Café- COVID-19 Related, No food service license/Operating a bar during Phase 2
- Zodiac (Voluntary Closure)- COVID-19 Related (Cannot operate a bar during phase 2)
- Gotham Café (Voluntary Closure)- COVID-19 Related (Cannot operate a bar during phase 2)
- Temple Grill- COVID-19 Related Based on Complaints and Video, Plan of Correction Approval (8/12/2020)
- Keys to the City (Voluntary Closure 10/8/2020) - COVID-19 Related Based on Video Complaints (filed with NHHD)
- Isabel’s Peanuts- COVID-19 Related Based on Social Distancing
- Anthony’s- COVID-19 Related Based on Complaints and Video
Anthony's Ocean View was closed on Oct. 30 following a party attended by about 500 college students, mostly from Quinnipiac University and Southern Connecticut State University.
Video of the event was shared with Channel 3.
RELATED: Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven shut down after violating COVID-19 regulations
At the time, New Haven officials reviewed it and called it "alarming."
They said the restaurant was given three warnings before being shut down.
(1) comment
and we wonder why there's an increase in infections....REALLY?! - obviously money is more important than the health and safety of the community...
