HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to Vine Street around 11:35 a.m. for the report of a shooting
Officers said an 8-year-old boy was shot and was brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
He is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the child was alone in a room with a gun and the shooting is being investigated as an accident.
Police have not released the child's name.
