NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The worst hurricane Connecticut ever experienced happened 82 years ago.
On Sept. 21, 1938, The Great New England Hurricane struck Long Island and southern New England.
According to weather.gov, the storm developed near the Cape Verde Islands on Sept. 9, tracked across the Atlantic Ocean and up the eastern seaboard.
The storm cut across Long Island and up through southern Connecticut on Sept. 21 as a category 3 storm. It moved at a forward speed of 47 mph. Sustained hurricane force winds were felt across central and eastern Long Island and in southeastern Connecticut. The hurricane produced a destructive storm surge, which flooded coastal communities as well as produced 3 to 7 inches of rainfall.
The storm made its Connecticut landfall between Bridgeport and New Haven with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
The Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts clocked its maximum recorded sustained wind at 121 mph.
Bridges, utilities and railroads were wiped out.
Across New England, the storm caused 700 deaths and left about 63,000 people without homes.
Read more about the storm from weather.gov here.
