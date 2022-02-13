HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 83 year-old woman was injured during a robbery in the Hamden Plaza on Feb. 12.
According to Hamden Police, she was walking through the parking lot when the suspect attempted to grab her purse.
She was knocked to the ground and seriously injured her hip.
The suspect is described as a young black male that fled in a stolen dark colored Toyota sedan, occupied by three or four black males.
Anyone with information, or that may have witnessed the attempted street robbery, is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4055.
