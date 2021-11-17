MONROE, CT (WFSB) - An 86-year-old man from Monroe faces 19 counts of sexual assault charges.
According to police, Fernando Cachina was arrested on Tuesday.
They said detectives received a report in April of a child sexual abuse case that happened in town.
Investigators said they determined that the abuse of the victim, who was a minor, took place over a period of five years at Cachina's home.
Cachina was charged by warrant with three counts of risk of injury to a child, six counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old, five counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault, one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, and three counts of second-degree unlawful restraint.
He was released on a $175,000 bond and given a court date of Nov. 24 in Bridgeport.
