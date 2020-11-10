WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Haven said they’re investigating after vandals damaged homes and a 9/11 memorial with a paint ball gun.
Police called it an ongoing problem.
“It’s important to me because a lot of people died that day,” said Fred Moran, a local artist.
Moran believes a mural on Elm Street in West Haven honoring the men and women who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 sends a powerful message.
When someone shot it with a paintball gun on Sunday night, he said he was furious.
“My first thought was ‘why?’” he said. “You see everyone out here working hard to create something that some knucklehead felt he could destroy.”
Moran was especially upset because it’s the second time the memorial has been damaged in the last two weeks.
“They don’t have good aim, they were going up high,” he said.
Moran and a team of four or five other local artists already spent hours on Monday repainting the mural. They plan to keep working on it to remove every bit of damage.
By Tuesday, it looked almost like new.
“The community artists in West Haven stood up and volunteered their time to repair this,” Moran said.
“It’s just crazy they feel like they can do what they want...and there’s no repercussions for it,” said John Treloar of West Haven.
Treloar lives just a couple of miles from the mural and still can’t believe someone would damage it. Vandals with paintball guns also hit him right where he lives.
Some of Treloar’s home surveillance camera captured the sound and footage of the vandal spraying his house with paintballs on the same night the mural was messed up. He said the damage to his home’s siding was significant.
“It’s a baseball sized hole and then another size is probably about a golf ball,” he said. “The siding is so old that you can’t match it. So now I either gotta live with mismatched siding or side the whole front of the house.”
The culprit hit several of Treloar’s neighbors too. Police told Channel 3 that they are investigating all of the recent vandalism in the area.
Back on Elm Street, Moran is still annoyed about the damage but said he’ll always return to repair the mural because its message is too important.
“Our country went through a hard time then and to see someone deface it’s like a slap in the face to our country,” he said.
