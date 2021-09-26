BOSTON (CBS) — Nine people were taken to area hospitals from the Back Bay MBTA station stop on Sunday after an escalator malfunction. The MBTA says the incident occurred just before 6 p.m.
“There was an incident involving the escalator from the Amtrak/Commuter Rail platforms to the street-level lobby of the station,” said an MBTA spokesman. “The escalator will remain out of service while the incident is thoroughly investigated.”
Transit Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS all responded to the scene.
Boston EMS confirmed the incident and said all of the injuries are “minor in nature”.
Witness told WBZ-TV they saw several people injured on the ground below the escalator.
Sarah Aucoin and Claire Maia were both on the escalator when it abruptly started going backwards.
“When i felt it stop, we ran to the top. I looked behind me and I saw the pile of people, and I saw blood everywhere,” said Aucoin.
Maia says she was able to quickly step off and immediately sprang into action.
“I ran and hit the emergency stop button on the escalator, and held it down until I was sure it was stopped,” said Maia.
While Boston EMS said the injuries were minor, witnesses say they saw people badly hurt.
“People were falling over each other. There were kids in there, Three people were hurt pretty bad on the ground. They were bleeding,” said witness Krystal Tremblay.
There is no word yet on what caused the escalator to malfunction but MBTA officials say it will remain out of service as they investigate.
