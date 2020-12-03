HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Help is on the way.
The countdown to the covid-19 vaccine is nearing an end and the state said it could be receiving more than 90 thousand doses by the end of December.
RELATED: Gov. breaks down who'll get a COVID vaccine first in CT
The Food and Drug Administration just needs to sign off on the vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna, which it is expected to do this month.
Once that’s done, the first shipments should arrive to Connecticut.
The first people who will be receiving the vaccine will be healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and medical first responders.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that by Jan. 25, most of that group, designated Phase 1A, should have received theirs.
Phase 1B involves essential workers in congregate settings like jails. and adults over 65 years old.
That group will receive the vaccine between mid-January and May.
The last group is children and everyone else over 18.
They expect those people should start getting vaccines by the summer.
“We don't anticipate full vaccination even according to the schedule, right?” said Deidre Gifford, Department of Public Health. “We're going to need to wait and see. We certainly hope there will be widespread adoption of the vaccine, but we need to wait and see.”
The Department of Public Health said though the vaccine will be rolling out, people shouldn’t throw out their masks just yet and still need to exercise caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.