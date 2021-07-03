NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A Naugatuck man is behind bars after he was accused of operating a drug factory.
According to Naugatuck Police, officers initially responded to a residence during the afternoon hours on June 29 to investigate a domestic incident.
Police came across, what was described as, drug contraband during their investigation and were later granted a search warrant.
Among the items seized from the residence were seventeen nerd rope edibles, more than 1,600 ounces worth of mushrooms, twelve cannabis plants, 37 ounces of marijuana, and close to fifty oxandrolone capsules.
Investigators recovered 900 mg worth of edibles from the residence.
Police subsequently arrested Justin Cummings, 28, of Naugatuck and charged him with operating a drug factory, possession with the intent to sell hallucinogens, use of drug paraphernalia less than one ounce, and selling one kilogram or more of cannabis.
Cummings may be facing additional charges.
He is expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court in early August.
