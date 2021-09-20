HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Issues with the Hamden Police Department's phone services, including its 911 emergency line, have been resolved.
Just before 3 p.m., the Hamden Police Department said there was a problem with its telephone services, including the 911 emergency line.
While it was down, it set up a a temporary non-emergency phone line and had all 911 calls rerouted to the New Haven Police Department.
It is unclear what caused the issue, but the department said service has been restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.