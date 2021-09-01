FAIRFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - According to Greenwich Police, 911 centers in lower Fairfield Co. are overwhelmed.
Police are asking residents to call the non-emergency lines.
Here are the non emergency lines:
- Greenwich (203)-662-8000
- Stamford (203) 977-4444
- Darien (203) 662-5300
- New Canaan (203) 594-3500
- Norwalk (203) 854-3000
- Wilton (203) 834-6260
- Westport (203) 341-6000
