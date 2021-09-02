FAIRFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Greenwich Police said Thursday their 911 dispatch system has stabilized.
Police said Wednesday the system was overwhelmed and urged residents to use non-emergency numbers to make reports.
911 system volume is stabilizing and we are able to receive calls now— GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) September 2, 2021
