CONNNECTICUT. (WFSB) - On Aug. 11, 914 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.
This brings the total number of cases to 360,552.
There has been a total of 10,120389 tests administered, an increase of 29,007.
The daily positivity rate is 3.15%.
As of Aug. 10, 230 people are hospitalized, and 11 person increase from Aug. 9.
