ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - An elderly man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Ashford on Sunday afternoon.
State police identified the victim as 92-year-old Gerard Cinqmars of Dayville.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 44 and Pumpkin Hill Road.
They said a driver in the first vehicle was heading west on Route 44 while Cinqmars was heading east.
A third driver was also traveling west on Route 44.
The first driver slowed for a vehicle that was turning onto Pumpkin Hill Road. The third driver tried to brake and swerved to the left to avoid colliding with westbound traffic and entered the eastbound lane.
That's when the third driver struck Cinqmars' vehicle in a head-on collision. Cinqmars's vehicle then side-swiped the first driver's vehicle.
Cinqmars was transported to Windham Hospital with serious injuries. He died a short time later.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.
