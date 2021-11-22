HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 90 percent of the state's school employees are considered fully vaccinated.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday that the percentage was 93 percent for both public and private school districts.
The total number of public school employees vaccinated was 102,447. For private schools, it was 12,152. The numbers did not include contractors.
“I’ve said this many times before, but it’s worth repeating that Connecticut has the best teachers and school employees of any state in the nation,” Lamont said. “Throughout this pandemic, our educators have done everything within their powers to ensure that students continue receiving the education they deserve. These high vaccination rates show just how much they care about protecting the health and safety of everyone in their classrooms and doing everything they can to help provide an in-person learning experience. I appreciate all of our school staff for going above and beyond throughout this trying time, and I applaud each of them.”
According to Lamont's executive order, fully vaccinated means at least 14 days have gone by since getting the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
All school staff who are not fully vaccinated must submit to COVID-19 testing at least once per week.
“We appreciate all of our Connecticut educators, administrators, and staff members for taking proactive public-health measures so we can focus on keeping students in the classroom where we know they learn best,” said Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker. “This is a meaningful step in the right direction to focus on accelerating learning and supporting our students and school staff as we emerge from this pandemic.”
The state's public health commissioner said she was not surprised by the teachers' vaccination rates.
“I thank our educators for protecting themselves and keeping the school environment as safe as possible," said commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. "While we still have more work to do to defeat this virus, success rates like this show that we continue to move in the right direction.”
