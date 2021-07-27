EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a crash back in 2020 that left a man dead.
Peter Acampora, 96, turned himself in on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant the right of way at an intersection Monday.
The incident all unfolded back on July 18 of last year at the corner of Hemmingway Avenue and Tyler Street.
Investigators say a 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera was traveling west along the Tyler Street Extension when it tried to cross all four lanes on Hemingway Avenue to get to Tyler Street.
As the Ciera was doing so, it struck a motorcycle that was traveling down Hemingway Avenue.
Both drivers were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 29-year-old Bruce Esposito, later died from his injuries.
Police later determined that Acampora was at fault and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Acampora was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court in mid-August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.