BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A little boy in Branford had his wish come true on Thursday.
Chaz and AJ from 99.1 WPLR teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise just over $10,000 in 24 hours.
Seth is a 4-year-old and was born with a heart issue that required surgery five days after being born. Part of his wish included spending the day with his favorite character, Godzilla.
In that costume was AJ.
“We are astonished how everything came together, grateful for seeing everybody helping family out. Very heartwarming to make Seth’s wish come true, and AJ to put the Godzilla costume on and walk in the windy weather like today and do it for him. It is very special,” said Jason and Carol, Seth’s mom and dad.
Seth will also be taking a camping trip down south in an RV with his family.
