ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias was reported across the state and it included the blockages of countless roads.
That included the main drag through Andover, Route 6.
The town said a charging station at the nearby Hebron Town Office on Gilead Street. It's open during business hours.
Non-potable water was also available at the Hebron Fire Department on Main Street.
Up until about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Route 6 in Andover was closed. It has since reopened, but the big problem will be for people trying to get to the road itself from some of the side roads.
Channel 3 was told by Eversource that 99 percent of Andover was without power as of Wednesday morning. Large trees that fell across roads and into the power lines that run up along areas such as School Street.
The challenge for the power companies is to first get the trees cut up and removed from the wires. Then they can start to get the wires back up on the poles.
