Rollover crash on Route 4 in Burlington.

Route 4 reopens in Burlington after rollover crash

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Evan Sobol
Route 4 is back open in Burlington after a rollover crash Thursday morning.

Politics

The plan is to put this proposal into effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

Initiative to bolster teacher recruitment in the state announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rob Polansky
State leaders are aiming to strengthen Connecticut’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer shows the weather for Thursday Mar. 23.

Technical Discussion: Scattered showers this afternoon, with steadier rain on Saturday...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Slifer
The following is a technical discussion of Connecticut's forecast written by Channel 3's meteorologists.

Politics

The Mayor plans on making a special announcement.

Waterbury mayor announces he will not run for re-election during ‘State of the City’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Waterbury’s mayor announced he will not seek another term during his ‘State of the City’ address Thursday afternoon.

News

Channel 3 celebrates National Puppy Day with New England Puppy Rescue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcy Jones
Channel 3 celebrated by inviting New England Puppy Rescue to its studios, and its two newest additions.

News

Teens arrested for making movie theater bomb threat in Milford

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rob Polansky
Two teens faces charges for phoning in a bomb threat to a movie theater at mall in Milford.

UConn Basketball

Watch parties planned for upcoming UConn basketball games

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rob Polansky
Basketball fans clamoring to be amongst like-minded individuals can either celebrate or commiserate together at planned watch parties.

UConn Basketball

UConn men’s basketball takes on Arkansas tonight in Sweet 16 action, on Channel 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rob Polansky
The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is hoping that, whatever happens in Vegas, it stays in Vegas.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Push for crime reform after 5 teens steal car, lead police on wild chase in East Haven

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol, Matt McFarland, Nina Pezzello, Cassidy Williams and Jay Kenney
What was described as a dangerous police chase in East Haven renewed calls for juvenile crime reform.

News

Hartford police renew efforts to recruit more women

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
The Hartford Police Department has renewed efforts to recruit more women.
News

UConn’s March Madness is bittersweet for two former restaurant owners

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nina Pezzello and Hector Molina
Two former restaurant owners in Mansfield feel the UConn’s men’s and women’s run through March Madness is bittersweet.

I-Team

Lawmakers discuss bill to expand CT’s Hero Pay program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sam Smink
A bill to expand Connecticut’s Hero Pay program and pay more workers will now head to the Senate and House floor.

News

Support pouring in for East Lyme teacher hurt in crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Luke Hajdasz
A veteran East Lyme math teacher is on a long road to recovery after she and her family were involved in a serious car crash.

News

Poultry farms in CT take bird flu precautions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Olivia Schueller
Bird flu is ramping up across Connecticut.

I-Team

I-TEAM: Government taking a look at ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options for online shoppers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cassidy Williams
Online shopping continues to evolve. More and more, you can buy what you want and you don’t even have to pay for the whole thing upfront.

UConn Basketball

Fans travel to Vegas for UConn; team forced to switch hotels

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marc Robbins
The UConn Huskies are preparing for a Sweet 16 game on Thursday against Arkansas.

News

Woman in Thomaston in need of a transplant

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Audrey Russo and Nina Pezzello
April is National Donate Life Month, and for those in need of an organ donation the time spent waiting is often counted in years.

News

Student in custody after making threat against school in Branford

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Sobol
A middle school student is in custody after making a threat against a Branford school on Wednesday.

News

Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By Evan Sobol
A man wanted for a crime in Connecticut was found by U.S. Marshals in New York.

Sports

Students, fans rally in support of UConn women’s basketball team at sendoff event

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon and Nina Pezzello
The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team was pumped full of all the support the Storrs campus could muster on Wednesday.

News

Former city employee for West Haven sentenced to prison for stealing COVID-19 funds

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By Evan Sobol
A former city employee for West Haven was sentenced to prison Wednesday for stealing COVID-19 funds.

News

Watch Live: Connecticut Science Center Sloth Cam

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By WFSB Staff
You’re watching a LIVE feed of Romeo, a two-toed sloth, inside his enclosure at the Connecticut Science Center.

News

Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
A man was arrested after his father’s neighbor was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Politics

Pro-life advocates rally at the State Capitol

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky and Susan Raff
There was a huge turnout Wednesday at the State Capitol.

News

Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
A suspicious vehicle reported to be parked at a school in South Windsor led to a woman’s arrest on a number of charges.

News

New Haven firefighter injured on the job sues city to return to work

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
|
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
A New Haven Fire Department lieutenant who was severely hurt on the job filed a lawsuit against the city.

I-Team

I-TEAM: DCF talked to families of Derby children before deadly NY crash

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By Sam Smink, Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
The I-Team uncovered new information about a car crash in New York that killed five children from Derby.

Politics

Bill for wine in CT grocery stores fails

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
|
By Evan Sobol, Susan Raff and Eliza Kruczynski
Wine will not be sold in Connecticut grocery stores this year.

News

Hamden schools change start times for 2023-2024 season

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT
|
By Hector Molina
Students in one local school district will have to get up a little earlier next year.

News

Students try to win money with NCAA tournament bets

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Dylan Fearon
So many students are trying to win some money during the tournament.

News

CT man arrested, gun seized during weekend traffic stop on I-90 in Lee

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Lee Saturday morning.

News

Mother gives birth in car on the way to the hospital

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Ayah Galal
It’s not every day that you hear about a baby getting delivered inside a car.

News

City, emergency officials discuss local Baby Safe Haven efforts

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
A “baby safe haven” sign will now hang on Springfield Fire Department Station 3 as Springfield Police continue to look for the mother of the abandoned baby boy.

I-Team

Beacon Paws kennel operator facing new animal cruelty charges

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Cassidy Williams
A Beacon Paws kennel operator is again facing charges for animal cruelty.

News

Band program in jeopardy of being cut for some students in Colchester

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Luke Hajdasz
Band programs at Jack Jackter Intermediate School and William J. Johnston Middle Schools in Colchester could soon be no more.

News

Carjacking suspect pushed woman out of her car in Wethersfield

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Evan Sobol
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pushed an elderly woman out of her car in Wethersfield.

Sports

UConn defeats Baylor, earns Sweet 16 berth

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
The second-seeded University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team defeated seventh-seeded Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

News

Waterbury police release name of man killed in weekend shooting

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marcy Jones and Audrey Russo
Police are still trying to piece together what led up to a man getting shot and killed Sunday night in Waterbury.

News

New Haven chief recommends termination for officers involved in man’s paralysis

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky and Matt McFarland
After a lengthy investigation, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the officers involved in an arrest which left a man paralyzed need to be fired.

News

State rep. issues warning over scam GoFundMe page for 5 Derby kids killed in New York crash

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Kalentek
A Connecticut state representative issued a warning about a fake GoFundMe page that was set up following a car crash that killed five children from Derby.

Sports

Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Park gets some upgrades

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Schueller
The home of the Hartford Yard Goats is getting some upgrades.

News

East Lyme school bus driver teaches bus safety tips with her children’s book

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By Luke Hajdasz
Valerie Higley has been a school bus driver for 20 years.

News

Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By Evan Sobol, Jay Kenney, Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
A man was killed, a woman was hurt, and a person of interest was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Meriden on Monday night.

Traveler's Championship

Here’s when Travelers Championship tickets go on sale

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
The Travelers Championship this week announced when tickets will go on sale.

News

Man accused of stealing woman’s identity

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
man faces an identity theft charge for using a woman’s personal information to open a credit account.

News

Naugatuck KFC manager charged with stealing from restaurant

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Jay Kenney
A Naugatuck fast food restaurant manager turned herself in after the business reported missing cash deposits.

News

CT among the worst states in terms of taxpayer return on investment

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Rob Polansky
The personal finance website WalletHub.com published its report titled “Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023″ on Tuesday.

Politics

$1 million in federal funding aims to reduce greater New Haven area gun violence

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
|
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
State leaders continue to work to reduce gun violence across the greater New Haven area.

News

UConn women’s basketball beats Baylor University

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Kalentek and Joe Zone
The UConn women’s basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

News

Photos: Let’s hear it for the Huskies!

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT
|
By Shannon Kane
Send us your photos.