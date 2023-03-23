Skip to content
News
Route 4 reopens in Burlington after rollover crash
Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By
Evan Sobol
Route 4 is back open in Burlington after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Politics
Initiative to bolster teacher recruitment in the state announced
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Rob Polansky
State leaders are aiming to strengthen Connecticut’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts.
News
Technical Discussion: Scattered showers this afternoon, with steadier rain on Saturday...
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Mike Slifer
The following is a technical discussion of Connecticut's forecast written by Channel 3's meteorologists.
Politics
Waterbury mayor announces he will not run for re-election during ‘State of the City’
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Audrey Russo
and
Rob Polansky
Waterbury’s mayor announced he will not seek another term during his ‘State of the City’ address Thursday afternoon.
News
Channel 3 celebrates National Puppy Day with New England Puppy Rescue
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Marcy Jones
Channel 3 celebrated by inviting New England Puppy Rescue to its studios, and its two newest additions.
News
Teens arrested for making movie theater bomb threat in Milford
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Rob Polansky
Two teens faces charges for phoning in a bomb threat to a movie theater at mall in Milford.
UConn Basketball
Watch parties planned for upcoming UConn basketball games
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Rob Polansky
Basketball fans clamoring to be amongst like-minded individuals can either celebrate or commiserate together at planned watch parties.
UConn Basketball
UConn men’s basketball takes on Arkansas tonight in Sweet 16 action, on Channel 3
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Rob Polansky
The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is hoping that, whatever happens in Vegas, it stays in Vegas.
News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Push for crime reform after 5 teens steal car, lead police on wild chase in East Haven
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Rob Polansky
,
Evan Sobol
,
Matt McFarland
,
Nina Pezzello
,
Cassidy Williams
and
Jay Kenney
What was described as a dangerous police chase in East Haven renewed calls for juvenile crime reform.
News
Hartford police renew efforts to recruit more women
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Jay Kenney
and
Marcy Jones
The Hartford Police Department has renewed efforts to recruit more women.
7-Day
News
UConn’s March Madness is bittersweet for two former restaurant owners
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Nina Pezzello
and
Hector Molina
Two former restaurant owners in Mansfield feel the UConn’s men’s and women’s run through March Madness is bittersweet.
I-Team
Lawmakers discuss bill to expand CT’s Hero Pay program
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Sam Smink
A bill to expand Connecticut’s Hero Pay program and pay more workers will now head to the Senate and House floor.
News
Support pouring in for East Lyme teacher hurt in crash
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Luke Hajdasz
A veteran East Lyme math teacher is on a long road to recovery after she and her family were involved in a serious car crash.
News
Poultry farms in CT take bird flu precautions
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Olivia Schueller
Bird flu is ramping up across Connecticut.
I-Team
I-TEAM: Government taking a look at ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options for online shoppers
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Cassidy Williams
Online shopping continues to evolve. More and more, you can buy what you want and you don’t even have to pay for the whole thing upfront.
UConn Basketball
Fans travel to Vegas for UConn; team forced to switch hotels
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Marc Robbins
The UConn Huskies are preparing for a Sweet 16 game on Thursday against Arkansas.
News
Woman in Thomaston in need of a transplant
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Audrey Russo
and
Nina Pezzello
April is National Donate Life Month, and for those in need of an organ donation the time spent waiting is often counted in years.
News
Student in custody after making threat against school in Branford
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Evan Sobol
A middle school student is in custody after making a threat against a Branford school on Wednesday.
News
Connecticut fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in New York
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By
Evan Sobol
A man wanted for a crime in Connecticut was found by U.S. Marshals in New York.
Sports
Students, fans rally in support of UConn women’s basketball team at sendoff event
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
,
Dylan Fearon
and
Nina Pezzello
The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team was pumped full of all the support the Storrs campus could muster on Wednesday.
News
Former city employee for West Haven sentenced to prison for stealing COVID-19 funds
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
|
By
Evan Sobol
A former city employee for West Haven was sentenced to prison Wednesday for stealing COVID-19 funds.
News
Watch Live: Connecticut Science Center Sloth Cam
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By
WFSB Staff
You’re watching a LIVE feed of Romeo, a two-toed sloth, inside his enclosure at the Connecticut Science Center.
News
Neighbor dials 911 after witnessing attack in Wilton; son charged with murder
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
A man was arrested after his father’s neighbor was found dead from multiple stab wounds.
Politics
Pro-life advocates rally at the State Capitol
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
and
Susan Raff
There was a huge turnout Wednesday at the State Capitol.
News
Suspicious vehicle report at South Windsor school leads to woman’s arrest
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
A suspicious vehicle reported to be parked at a school in South Windsor led to a woman’s arrest on a number of charges.
News
New Haven firefighter injured on the job sues city to return to work
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
|
By
Jay Kenney
and
Marcy Jones
A New Haven Fire Department lieutenant who was severely hurt on the job filed a lawsuit against the city.
I-Team
I-TEAM: DCF talked to families of Derby children before deadly NY crash
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By
Sam Smink
,
Jay Kenney
and
Olivia Schueller
The I-Team uncovered new information about a car crash in New York that killed five children from Derby.
Politics
Bill for wine in CT grocery stores fails
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT
|
By
Evan Sobol
,
Susan Raff
and
Eliza Kruczynski
Wine will not be sold in Connecticut grocery stores this year.
News
Hamden schools change start times for 2023-2024 season
Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT
|
By
Hector Molina
Students in one local school district will have to get up a little earlier next year.
News
Students try to win money with NCAA tournament bets
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By
Dylan Fearon
So many students are trying to win some money during the tournament.
News
CT man arrested, gun seized during weekend traffic stop on I-90 in Lee
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By
Addie Patterson
and
Samantha O'Connor
Massachusetts State Police arrested a man with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Lee Saturday morning.
News
Mother gives birth in car on the way to the hospital
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By
Ayah Galal
It’s not every day that you hear about a baby getting delivered inside a car.
News
City, emergency officials discuss local Baby Safe Haven efforts
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By
Matt Sottile
,
Samantha O'Connor
and
Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
A “baby safe haven” sign will now hang on Springfield Fire Department Station 3 as Springfield Police continue to look for the mother of the abandoned baby boy.
I-Team
Beacon Paws kennel operator facing new animal cruelty charges
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By
Cassidy Williams
A Beacon Paws kennel operator is again facing charges for animal cruelty.
News
Band program in jeopardy of being cut for some students in Colchester
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By
Luke Hajdasz
Band programs at Jack Jackter Intermediate School and William J. Johnston Middle Schools in Colchester could soon be no more.
News
Carjacking suspect pushed woman out of her car in Wethersfield
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By
Evan Sobol
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pushed an elderly woman out of her car in Wethersfield.
Sports
UConn defeats Baylor, earns Sweet 16 berth
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
The second-seeded University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team defeated seventh-seeded Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
News
Waterbury police release name of man killed in weekend shooting
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By
Zoe Strothers
,
Jay Kenney
,
Marcy Jones
and
Audrey Russo
Police are still trying to piece together what led up to a man getting shot and killed Sunday night in Waterbury.
News
New Haven chief recommends termination for officers involved in man’s paralysis
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
and
Matt McFarland
After a lengthy investigation, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the officers involved in an arrest which left a man paralyzed need to be fired.
News
State rep. issues warning over scam GoFundMe page for 5 Derby kids killed in New York crash
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By
Olivia Kalentek
A Connecticut state representative issued a warning about a fake GoFundMe page that was set up following a car crash that killed five children from Derby.
Sports
Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Park gets some upgrades
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
|
By
Olivia Schueller
The home of the Hartford Yard Goats is getting some upgrades.
News
East Lyme school bus driver teaches bus safety tips with her children’s book
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By
Luke Hajdasz
Valerie Higley has been a school bus driver for 20 years.
News
Person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By
Evan Sobol
,
Jay Kenney
,
Marcy Jones
and
Rob Polansky
A man was killed, a woman was hurt, and a person of interest was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Meriden on Monday night.
Traveler's Championship
Here’s when Travelers Championship tickets go on sale
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
The Travelers Championship this week announced when tickets will go on sale.
News
Man accused of stealing woman’s identity
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
man faces an identity theft charge for using a woman’s personal information to open a credit account.
News
Naugatuck KFC manager charged with stealing from restaurant
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By
Jay Kenney
A Naugatuck fast food restaurant manager turned herself in after the business reported missing cash deposits.
News
CT among the worst states in terms of taxpayer return on investment
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By
Rob Polansky
The personal finance website WalletHub.com published its report titled “Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023″ on Tuesday.
Politics
$1 million in federal funding aims to reduce greater New Haven area gun violence
Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
|
By
Jay Kenney
and
Olivia Schueller
State leaders continue to work to reduce gun violence across the greater New Haven area.
News
UConn women’s basketball beats Baylor University
Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By
Olivia Kalentek
and
Joe Zone
The UConn women’s basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Tournament.
News
Photos: Let’s hear it for the Huskies!
Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT
|
By
Shannon Kane
Send us your photos.
