WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the head on Monday.
The boy was initially dropped off at the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
The victim was then sent to Connecticut Children's Medical in Hartford.
His condition is considered critical and life-threatening.
This incident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department.
At this time, they believe that the shooting happened outside of the city. Additionally, police said the victim is not from Waterbury.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau (203) 574-6941 or crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.
