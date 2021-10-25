WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head earlier today in Waterbury. He was dropped off at the emergency room at St. Mary’s. St. Mary’s staff contacted Waterbury police following his admittance to the hospital for his life-threatening condition.
This incident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department. At this time, it is believed that the incident occurred outside of city limits.
Police do not have any further information.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau (203) 574-6941 or crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.
Stay with Ch. 3 as we find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.