NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this morning around 10:18 a.m. New Haven Police got a call that the victim of a shooting walked into Yale New Haven Hospital.
The victim of this shooting was a 16-year-old who was hit by gunfire.
New Haven Police did not receive any calls regarding gunfire and did not get a Shotspotter notification during the time of the shooting.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded and are currently investigating this incident.
