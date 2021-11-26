STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing their investigation into a car and motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week.
On Monday, November 22, at around 9:20 p.m. a 1997 Honda Shadow motorcycle and a 2005 Nissan Titan pick-up truck collided on Elm St. at North State St.
The driver of the motorcycle was 17 years old. He succumbed to his injuries and passed away in Stamford Hospital.
The driver of the pick-up truck, 21-year-old Edin Martinez-Peralta from Stamford, stayed on the scene and spoke with investigators.
The on-scene investigation revealed that Martinez-Peralta did not have a valid driver’s license, car registration or insurance.
On November 22, he was issued a misdemeanor for those violations. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on December 3, 2021.
Officers will be working with the State’s Attorney’s office of Stamford Superior Court to determine if additional charges are warranted.
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking I anyone witnessed the crash or has further information to please call (203) 977-4712.
This accident is being investigated by Sargent Jeffery Booth and Officer Lindsey Yanicky.
