WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A moped was struck by a car at the intersection of Baldwin Street and McMahon Street.
The moped driver was 18 years old. They were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where it was determined to have a leg injury.
The driver of the car was sent to St. Mary’s or evaluation but had no injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
