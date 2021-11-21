HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this morning, around 12:55 a.m., Hartford Police responded to 3340 Main Street in response to reports of a shooting at that location.
This incident happened at The West Indian Social Club. Officers entered the club and immediately evacuated everyone inside.
After thorough investigation police determined the shooting happened inside of the club.
While police were investigating, the victim of this shooting was in a local hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
The victim was a man in his 20s. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are actively investigating this incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at (860)722-8477.
(1) comment
Hartford, Connecticut's "shooting" star, strikes again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.