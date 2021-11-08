(WFSB) A $35 million Castle is for sale in Woodstock Connecticut. The Castle has a moat, towers reaching 126 feet into the sky, and a total of 18,777 square feet.
The Castle has 9 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 12 fireplaces, an entry hall, and public spaces.
It comes equipped with a massive kitchen and a large stone fireplace overlooking Potter Pond.
The Castle has architectural doors, stained glass, and wood imported from all over the world.
All of this could be yours for $35 million. For more information on this listing, click here.
