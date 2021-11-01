(WFSB) – A non-profit in Berlin is taking extra Halloween candy this year. Boxes to Boots sends care packages to deployed soldiers all year long. They accept sanitary products, snacks, small games, non-perishable goods, and socks. Right now, after the Halloween season, they are accepting Halloween candy.
Donations are sorted into individual packages. This year the boxes will be shipped to Connecticut National Guard soldiers stationed in Honduras, Poland, and parts of Africa.
If you want to donate your candy or other goods, people can drop it off at the Boxes to Boots office at 39 Mill Street in Berlin or select locations.
“We’ll take any Halloween candy because that’s something we take for granted but our troops aren’t’ able to get a hold of right now so they’ll gladly enjoy that overseas,” says Kristen Gauvin, President of Boxes to Boots.
This Saturday, November 6, the organization will be holding a box wrapping event at the New Britain Stadium. It will start at 10:30 and will run until 3. They are asking families of National Guard Members to come out and be honored that day.
If you want to learn more about how to donate, visit Boxes to Boots website, here. If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can pay via Paypal or Venmo.
