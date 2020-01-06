HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bit of snow may have impacted the Monday morning commute for some and a little more may arrive by midweek.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some places received a minor coating of snow Monday morning thanks to some flurries and snow showers.
The weak system, however, was winding down as of Dixon's noon forecast.
"Scattered snow showers end from with partial clearing thereafter, from west to east," Dixon said.
The rest of Monday should be breezy with highs near 40 degrees.
Tuesday starts out with sunshine, but the clouds will increase as the day progresses.
"Our chances for precip go up late in the day, into Tuesday night," Dixon said. "We could see snow or a wintry mix. The type and amount is dependent upon the track of an area of low pressure."
Dixon called the system fairly weak and said Monday afternoon's model trends tracked the storm pretty far offshore, but still brushing southern New England.
"As of now, we could see anywhere from nothing or a coating, to 1 or 2 inches of snow," Dixon said.
The storm should wrap up by the afternoon, but some scattered snow or rain showers may remain.
The rest of Wednesday may also feature potential wind gusts of 40 mph or higher.
The next chance for wet weather comes over the weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
