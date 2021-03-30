HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may not seem like it after Tuesday's sunny weather, but heavy rain with the possibility of some snow is in the forecast for later in the week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said clouds will start to increase by Tuesday night.
Wednesday will feature spotty showers, though most of the day should be dry.
"Scattered showers become steady after sunset with moderate to heavier rain possible into the early overnight hours of Thursday," Dixon said.
As a front moves in, temperatures are expected to drop.
"A little wintry mix or snow is possible Thursday morning," Dixon said. "Any accumulation looks to be confined to the higher elevations of northwestern Connecticut, and on non-paved/grassy surfaces."
It should come to an end by Thursday afternoon. There may be some partial clearing at that point.
"We’ll wrap up the week on a dry, bright note," Dixon said. "However, it will be unseasonably cold, feeling more like winter."
High temperatures on Friday may not get out of the 30s in many towns.
For the Easter holiday weekend, Dixon forecasted a sunny Saturday with highs in the 50s, and sun and clouds with highs near 60 for Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.