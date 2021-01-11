HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus vaccine rollout is underway in Connecticut. Phase 1a began in mid-December and is expected to last through January. State officials are now planning for the next phases and figuring out who will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
PHASE 1A:
Phase 1a is already underway in the state, with most of the phase being completed. Governor Ned Lamont says the Phase 1 a vaccinations are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.
Who is eligible:
- Healthcare personnel: All people serving in healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or materials.
- Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.
- Medical First Responders: Person at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies.
The state noted that Phase 1a does not include healthcare personnel that do not have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, for example, telehealth services.
Those who are eligible for Phase 1a should contact their employer coordinator on details about how to get the vaccine.
PHASE 1B:
The state is looking to enter Phase 1b sometime during January. The state is expecting to vaccinate around 800,000 people during this phase.
Who is eligible:
- Front line essential workers:
- Education & Childcare
- First Responders & Public Safety
- Transportation
- Direct Care Social Services
- Food & Grocery
- Agriculture & Farming
- Manufacturing
- Individuals and staff in congregate settings
- Individuals 75 years of and older
The state’s website says that information about scheduling a vaccination for those 75 and older is coming soon and will be posted on the state’s website.
PHASE 1C:
The state says updated information about Phase 1c will be coming soon.
The state says the vaccine is not expected to be widely available to the general public until late summer or the fall of 2021.
When people are eligible for the vaccine, they will need to contact their medical provider or employer coordinator at their workplace to learn about the specifics of the eligibility.
Vaccines will be administered in a wide ranges of places including physician’s offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and other locations that would administer vaccinations.
For more questions about the vaccine, click here.
