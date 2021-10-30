NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Officers arrested a Bridgeport man in connection with a road rage incident that happened in May. After a lengthy investigation officers arrested Joseph Kenyhercz, but not for road rage.
Newtown Officers received a report from Kenyhercz that another driver was waving a gun at him. Police investigated this incident and found this was a false report. He was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, misuse of 911, falsely reporting an incident, and reckless endangerment.
“This was a very serious incident, and the officers handled it with professionalism. They completed a thorough investigation and identified the arrestee. We are proud of the work our officers did on this, and the work they continue to do for our community,” says Sargent Jeff Silver.
He was held on $10,000 bond and was transferred to Danbury Court.
