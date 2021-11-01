(WFSB) – A Bristol man was charged with stealing money and gift cards from people’s mail. Nathanial Bonilla, 32 pleased guilty to theft of mail in Bridgeport federal court.
According to court documents, Bonilla was a mail processing clerk at the U.S. Postal Center (PDC) in Hartford. Bonilla opened mail envelopes with a razor blade, and took cash, dozens of gift cards and prepaid debit cards. He stole these items for his own use, during April 2020 and October 2020. In September 2020, a New York woman mailed a $500 Home Depot gift card to family member in Torrington. When her family member got the envelope, it had been opened and the gift card was gone.
Bonilla was caught using the gift card via in-store security cameras.
When investigators approached Bonilla, on October 16, 2020, they caught him opening a letter with a razor blade. Investigators then searched his bag which had 44 stolen gift cards. He also had 37 opened envelopes at his workstation.
Bonilla was arrested on November 20, 2020.
Bonilla is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford. He is currently out on a $50,000 bond awaiting his sentencing.
This incident is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Chen.
Those who feel they were a victim of mail theft are asked to file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or by visiting the USPS’s website here.
