(WFSB) -- The busy winter weather pattern continues.
In fact, there are a few storm systems on the 7-day forecast that Channel 3’s meteorologists are keeping a close eye on.
A storm set to impact the state Saturday night into Sunday that originally had the potential to bring snow and an icy mix is now looking less impactful.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said most models are trending drier, while others still produce a little snow or wintry mix by Sunday morning.
“Any precip that occurs would be light and scattered. Regardless, clouds still increase Saturday and Sunday looks grey,” Dixon said.
Looking ahead to Sunday night into Monday morning, there’s a better chance for some wintry precipitation.
While not a blockbuster, but because of the timing and potential impact to the Monday morning commute, Channel 3 is declaring an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Looking ahead at Tuesday, models are showing a higher impact storm.
As of the latest model run, snow changes to an icy mix on Tuesday.
Given the sleet and freezing rain potential, Channel 3 is also declaring an Early Warning Weather alert for this round of precipitation.
The state gets a break in the wintry weather action on Wednesday, but then another storm system arrives Thursday.
This storm could take a milder track, implying a transition from snow to rain, at this point.
