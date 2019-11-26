(WFSB) -- Arts and crafts giant A.C. Moore is going out of business.
Parent company Nicole Crafts has decided to exit its retail operations.
According to reports "Michael's Companies" will assume leases for up to 40 store locations.
Plans for closing specific A.C. Moore locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on its website.
Connecticut has four A.C. Moore stores.
