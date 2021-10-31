BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Berlin Fire Company responded to a car that hit a telephone pole on the Berlin Turnpike south of Meadow Lane.
It was found the car had hit the pole and then went over the guard rail into an embankment. Berlin Fire had to hoist the driver out of the embankment.
The driver was sent to the hospital via Hunters Ambulance.
Once the driver was sent to the hospital, the crash was then turned over to Berlin Police. The Midstate Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.
The driver sustained serious injuries.
