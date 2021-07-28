HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – From hot and humid, to comfy with cooler temps, Wednesday brought some refreshing weather.
The dew point at Bradley International Airport dropped to 59 degrees by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will approach New England from the west on Thursday, prompting a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.
"[Thursday] is shaping up to be another cooler than normal day with highs in the 70s," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
However, the humidity will edge upward with the highest dew points likely in the evening.
A cold front will pass through the state Thursday night with more showers and potentially a few thunderstorms.
"It all depends on the track of a weak area of low pressure and its associated warm front," DePrest said.
He added that the greatest risk for damaging winds (including a few tornadoes) should remain to the south and west of Connecticut, where the instability will be greatest.
However, if low pressure tracks directly over the state, damaging winds could happen in parts of CT.
"This is something we’ll be watching closely. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a level 1 (marginal) risk area for damaging winds. The more potent level 2 (slight) risk area is near New York City and points to the south and west," DePrest said.
Lows will be in the 60s.
The week ends on a pleasant note with the coolest weather over the next seven days coming late Friday night.
Saturday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.
There's a chance for more showers and storms on Sunday, later in the afternoon and evening.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
