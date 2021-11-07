(WFSB) – A Connecticut State Trooper was involved in an off-duty car crash in Oxford on September 25, 2019. Connecticut State Police investigated the crash and put McDonald on administrative assignment with suspended police powers.
As a result of this investigation, McDonald was arrested. In addition, police began an internal affairs investigation looking into McDonald.
McDonald submitted his letter of resignation to State Police earlier today, November 7.
Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to get updates on this story.
