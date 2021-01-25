HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week starts out sunny on Monday, but snow is in the forecast for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some snow should arrive in the state by Tuesday afternoon.
"Pockets of 2 to 3 inches of snow are possible by the time the storm wraps up later Wednesday morning," Haney said.
When the snow showers arrive on Tuesday, they may be briefly moderate, especially in northern and western Connecticut.
They may continue into Wednesday morning.
"You can expect some partial clearing by [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said.
An intense mid-Atlantic storm will bring some wind to the state on Thursday and Friday.
However, the forecast for those days is dry, with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday and mostly sunny conditions on Friday.
