CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship kicks off on Thursday.
While the tournament will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Eyewitness News will be bringing the play viewers every night, with the last two rounds broadcast entirely on Channel 3.
The TPC River Highlands in Cromwell will look very different this year.
It will be a TV-only event with no spectators.
The difficult decision was made to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
While fans said they are disappointed that they can’t see their favorite players in action and in person, area businesses are also feeling the pinch. This is always a very busy time for them.
"I'm losing a lot of business overall, you know," said Rajehri Patel, a business owner. "People living over there, they had a lot of family and friends they'd invite so we would have a good business with golf."
Channel 3 spoke with Cromwell's town manager, who hoped the Travelers Championship will be even better next year.
"I never would have thought about it in my entire career that we would see something like this, but we will get through it and knowing Travelers and the Travelers championship, in all likely hood they'll comeback bigger and better," said Anthony Salvatore, town manager, Cromwell.
Tuesday, Eyewitness News learned that Cameron Champ withdrew from the Travelers Championship because he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The test was part of the PGA Tour’s pre-tournament screening.
