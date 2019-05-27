HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Enjoy Memorial Day's weather because the forecast takes a wet turn.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said following Monday's mostly sunny weather, a round of showers arrives on Tuesday.
"Rain rolls in [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "There could be some rumbles of thunder, especially in northwest and southwest Connecticut."
The Storm Prediction Center placed southwestern Connecticut in the possible risk category for severe weather.
"We'll certainly keep you posted," he said.
Haney described Tuesday as cool, cloudy and wet.
Temperatures may dip into the 50s and 60s.
"Wednesday looks a little bit better, but still not a great day," Haney said. "There could be some passing showers."
High temps for the day should rise into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
By Thursday and Friday, the state could see some thunderstorm activity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.