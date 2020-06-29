HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The possibility of a thunderstorm, or at the very least a shower, exists on Monday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday will be warm and unsettled from time to time.
"A few of the storms, especially Monday, could have gusty wind and small hail," Haney said.
Temperatures should rise in to the low-80s.
It's a pattern that could be repeated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms," Haney said. "Highs [Tuesday] and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees."
Warmer and more humid weather is expected for Thursday. Temps should be in the mid-80s inland.
A cold front that arrives during the evening will make showers and thunderstorms a possibility for the afternoon.
"Showers and thunderstorms will end either Thursday night or early Friday morning," Haney said.
Partly-sunny skies with highs in the low-80s are expected for Friday and Saturday, the Fourth of July.
