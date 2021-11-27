BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport ECC received several 911 calls reporting smoke from a home on 208 Brooks Street earlier this morning.
Reports say that the smoke was coming from the second floor of the building. Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were all dispatched to the scene. The Bridgeport Fire Department advised that heavy flames were coming from one side of the house.
At 4:48 this morning the Bridgeport Fire Department declared a second alarm for the fire and requested more units from Bridgeport Fire.
The fire department initially worked on knocking down from the exterior of the house. Then companies opened the structure to put out the remaining hot spots.
The house was reportedly vacant. Firefighters searched the location for residents but did not find any.
There were no reported injuries from this incident.
The fire did not extend to other structures.
Both the Fairfield and Stratford provided mutual aid.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
