(WFSB) – Palm Bay Florida Police Department asked Connecticut State Police to do a wellness check on Samarial Renee Dubose and her three children. They live in Mansfield Connecticut. Palm Bay Pd found Dubose’s stepchild, age 12, dead in their Florida home. Dubose’s boyfriend and father to the kids, was identified as a person of interest.
During their wellness check, police found that her boyfriend, Dubose, and the 3 kids drove to Connecticut. They were then left at a gas station. Dubose and her boyfriend then drove back to Florida.
During the investigation, the boyfriend was arrested by Palm Bay Police. Dubose was later found to be involved in this incident.
Dubose was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, failure to report a death, and extradition arrest by warrant.
She was taken into custody and is being held on 500,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court today, October 31.
