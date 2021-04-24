HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 50/50 weekend is on tap, with a gorgeous Saturday following by rain on Sunday.
Saturday will feature an abundance of sunshine, and temperatures reaching possibly 70 degrees in some inland locations.
For those who have outdoor errands, Saturday is the day to do them.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said clouds will gradually build into the afternoon and evening in advance of a coastal storm on Sunday.
“Rain is expected to start early Sunday morning and linger through most of the day,” she said.
Track it with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler Radar on the Ch. 3 app:
How much precipitation we can expect depends on the track.
“If the storm moves to a more northerly position, it is possible to see some heavy rain and see larger total accumulations that could be 1 inch or more,” Richardson said.
The bulk of the rainfall is expected in the morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday.
The storm wraps up in the afternoon, and there could even be some peeks of sunshine, but it'll be mostly cloudy.
Skies will gradually clear overnight heading into Monday, and that’s when the rollercoaster of temperatures begins.
Monday starts off windy and seasonable, with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Another warm-up begins on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
Wednesday and Thursday could feel like summer, with temperatures possibly heading into the 80s both days.
“At the moment, Wednesday looks mostly sunny with the chance of a shower in the afternoon,” Richardson said.
Read the full Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.