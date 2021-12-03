(CNN) - President Joe Biden has a cold, he told reporters Friday, after sounding gravelly and congested during remarks about the economy.
"I'm OK," Biden said when questioned about his voice.
"I'm tested every day, a Covid test," he added. "What I have is a 1-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop. Anyway, it's just a cold."
During his speech on November's jobs report, Biden's voice was lower than normal. He paused at several moments to clear his throat. He was not wearing a mask during his speech, as is typical during his remarks from the White House.
During his physical earlier this month, Biden's doctor made a specific examination into the President's "increasing frequency and severity of 'throat clearing' and coughing during speaking engagements."
He found Biden has a condition known as hiatal hernia, which causes him to have reflux -- something the doctor said could account for his more frequent throat clearing.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.