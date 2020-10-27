A guide to Election Day in Connecticut

(WFSB) Election Day is quickly approaching, and there's no doubt this year will be unlike any other.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
First, make sure you're registered to vote. Check if you are here. That's where you'll also find your polling location.
Not registered? Here's what you need to know:
- Online Voter Registration Deadline - Oct. 27 (11:59 pm)
- Mail Postmark Voter Registration Deadline - Oct. 27
- In-Person Voter Registration Deadline - Oct 27
To register to vote, or change your voter registration, click here.
- Note, Connecticut does allow folks to register to vote on Election Day, but it won't be available at every polling location. Here's the list of the designated areas where you'll be able to register on Election Day.
Many people are voting across the state via absentee ballot. In fact, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill predicts at least 50 percent of the votes cast this year will be by absentee ballot.
New this year, all voters are eligible to vote via absentee ballot. They must be mailed in, or dropped off at an official ballot box that is placed outside city and town halls by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Absentee ballot applications were sent to every registered voter, and include a postage-paid return envelope. You can also download an application here.
The state has also provided this video to show you how to fill out your absentee ballot.
For more details on an absentee ballot, click here.
Who am I voting for this year?
It’s a presidential year, so this year voters will choose who they want to be the next president and vice president of the United States of America.
On a local level, Connecticut voters will also decide on their congressional representative. There are five congressional districts in the state, and the seats are all up for grabs this year.
It’s also an election year for Connecticut’s House of Representatives and State Senate.
Some towns may also have a registrar of voters election this year.
What will my ballot look like?
Take a look at what your ballot will look like on Election Day, here.
Who are my elected officials?
Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who exactly your current elected officials are, here.
What do I need to bring to the polls?
- Photo Identification is not required. For most voters, your identification must fit one of the following requirements for it to be accepted as a valid form of ID at the polls:
- name and address, or name and signature, or, name and photograph
- However, for voters who are voting for the first time in a municipality, and lacked proper identification when registering, some additional types of identification may be required. Contact your local Registrar of Voters’ office or visit myvote.ct.gov, for more information on ID requirements.
For more information, visit the Secretary of the State's website here.
