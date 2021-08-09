HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s a muggy Monday, but it's really going to heat up around here this week.
The summertime heat is making a comeback, bringing the potential for another heat wave.
First, some showers could pop up across the state throughout the afternoon on Monday.
Tuesday could be the start of the state’s third heat wave if temperatures reach 90 degrees.
Channel 3 meteorologists are forecasting highs to top our near or at 90 degrees, with 80s along the shoreline.
Even if temperatures don't reach 90 degrees on Tuesday, those high temps are sticking around for the rest of the week, Wednesday through Friday.
A heat wave is declared when there are three consecutive days of reaching 90 degrees or more.
The humidity will be oppressive, and temperatures will feel like they are anywhere from 95-100 degrees in some spots this week (even more than 100 is possible).
As of Monday, the hottest day this week appears to be Thursday, with a possible high of 94 degrees.
There’s also a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.
The humidity could linger into the first half of the weekend, but a cold front will usher more comfortable air in.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
