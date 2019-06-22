CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Day 3 of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will kick off with better weather than the first two days of tournament play.
Rainy conditions not only impacted the crowd in the first two rounds, but also affected the players.
“You know, just the rhythm. You know, you’re taking the umbrella out, you’re getting under the umbrella, you’re trying to work with your caddie, trying to clean your balls in the fairway. I mean, it throws your rhythm off but you have to take that extra second and stay patient and go,” said Chez Reavie, who starts Saturday at tied for second on the leaderboard at 9-under par.
Some big names missed the cut at 2-under par, including former Travelers winners Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.
The First Tee of Connecticut will be holding their annual Patron’s Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun is a guest speaker. The First Tee of Connecticut has operated youth development programs since 2000 and currently serves 70-thousand youth in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, and Fairfield County.
Veterans and active duty military are being recognized this week. They get free entry into the tournament. The Operation Recognize booth in the Fan Zone is set up for anyone who would like to thank veterans and those currently serving.
"Even though it's a small gesture, i think it means a lot to the troops to know we are thinking of them. And supporting them," said Maria Stiefel, a volunteer at the tournament.
As tournament play continues Saturday, big crowds are expected. The weather will be nice, and the game is heating up.
